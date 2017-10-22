Milton Police: Delivery truck’s roof sheered and wheels suspended after driving into utility cables

MILTON, MA (WHDH) - Milton Police said a delivery truck got caught in utility cables on Randolph Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, casing a portion of the roof to be sheered off.

Officials said the rear driver-side wheels of the truck were also suspended in the air.

Crews from the Milton Fire Department, Verizon, Eversource and Auto Service & Tire worked together to use airbags to free the truck.

Both Southbound lanes of Route 28 were closed while crews worked on freeing the truck.

No injuries were reported.

