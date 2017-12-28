Milwaukee, WI police rescued teens trapped in burning car

MILWAUKEE, WI (WHDH) — Two police officers in Milwuakee, Wisconsin rescued teens trapped inside of a burning car on Tuesday after an accident.

The two officers pulled the 16-year-old driver to safety, as well as another teenage boy. They said another teen boy was found nearby.

Both officers had their body cameras rolling throughout the rescue.

The officers said the driver hit a utility pole, causing the car to flip and catch fire.

All three teens were taken to a local hospital to treat their injuries. There is no information on their current condition.

The driver will be cited for failure to yield and reckless driving.

The two officers will be nominated for a merit award.

