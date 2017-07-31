Minimum wage, paid leave questions proposed for 2018 ballot

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts voters could decide ballot questions next year that call for raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour and requiring that workers have access to paid family and medical leave from their employers.

Raise Up Massachusetts plans to announce on Monday it’s launching a signature drive for the two initiative petitions. The same group is behind a third ballot question that would impose a so-called “millionaire tax” on the state’s wealthiest earners.

Groups hoping to place questions before voters in November 2018 must submit their proposals to the state attorney general by Wednesday.

The state’s minimum wage is currently $11 an hour. The proposed ballot question would raise the minimum wage in annual $1 increments starting in 2019 until it reaches $15 an hour in 2022.

