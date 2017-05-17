Minivan crashes into Lawrence home

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - A minivan went off the road Wednesday afternoon and crashed into a home in Lawrence.

Crews responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. on Inman Street in the area of South Broadway.

Sky7 video from above the scene showed significant damage to both the vehicle and home.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

No additional details were immediately available.

