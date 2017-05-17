Minivan drives up wheelchair ramp, plows into Lawrence home

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - A minivan went off the road Wednesday afternoon, up a wheelchair ramp and plowed into a triple-decker home in Lawrence.

Crews responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. on Inman Street at South Broadway and found a home that had been severely damaged.

Sky7 video from above the scene showed significant damage to both the vehicle and home.

Witnesses say a woman leaving a car wash suddenly drove across traffic, up a long driveway, off the ramp and into the home.

The woman was taken to the hospital. The cause of the crash is not clear. No passengers were in the car.

“When the car collided, she wasn’t wearing a seat belt,” a witness told 7News. “She apparently hit the front windshield.”

Building inspectors say the home is not structurally sound. Witnesses say the crash shook several neighboring buildings.

No additional details were immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)