Minivan flips over, crashes into Merrimac home

MERRIMAC, MA (WHDH) - A minivan driver was seriously injured flipping over and slamming into a business in home on Saturday night.

“It was jaw dropping, just horrible,” a witness told 7News.

The crash happened on East Main Street. Police said the car flipped over on its side and rolled through a parking lot before crashing into a home.

The driver was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash left a trail of destruction. An officer said he tried to stop the driver, but the minivan instead sped up with its hazard lights flashing.

Police said the minivan veered off the road, through a plaza and into the home.

A worker at nearby store said the minivan crashed through two concrete barriers and a propane cage before coming to a rest.

The crash is under investigation.

