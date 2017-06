HOLBROOK, Mass. (WHDH) – It was a wild scene in Holbrook after a minivan landed on the steps of an MBTA station.

The incident happened on the platform of a commuter rail stop on Saturday.

Crews had to bring in a crane to hoist the van off the platform and put it on a truck.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with 7News for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)