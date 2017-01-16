Minnesota Wild officials apologize for mascot fighting skit

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WHDH) — The Minnesota Wild hockey team is apologizing for a staged mascot fight after some fans criticized the gag.

Nordy, the National Hockey League team’s mascot, was trying to break a pinata for his birthday during the skit last Thursday when instead, he repeatedly used the bat to hit Chicago’s mascot.

The announcer urged the Minnesota mascot to keep swinging as the fake beating continued.

Officials with the Minnesota Wild apologized, saying the scene was not intended to offend anyone.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)