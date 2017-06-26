Minnesota woman diagnosed with cancer same day husband dies

WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — An eastern Minnesota woman who lost her husband to Lou Gehrig’s disease this month is facing another hurdle.

KARE-TV reports that 36-year-old Tessie Sylvester from West St. Paul has been diagnosed with cancer. Sylvester received the news of her diagnosis the same day her husband, 44-year-old John Sylvester, died.

“I was literally on the phone with the funeral director, and the other line beeped and it was my doctor, and so I clicked over and answered it. That’s when she said, ‘It’s cancer and it doesn’t look good,’” Sylvester told reporters.

Doctors say the cancer has spread to her liver and lymph nodes which eliminates the option of surgery. Sylvester is expected to begin chemotherapy on Tuesday.

A fundraising campaign on the site GoFundMe has been created to help the family cover medical bills. As of Monday more than $170,000 has been raised.