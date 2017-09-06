Minor earthquake strikes Massachusetts; no damage reported

ATHOL, Mass. (AP) — A minor earthquake has struck central Massachusetts but there were no reports of damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the 1.7 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday night was centered on Athol and was about 5 kilometers below the surface.

An earthquake of such low magnitude would likely not be felt by humans or cause any damage.

But police tell WWLP-TV that they received several calls from people reporting a loud bang, and several people on social media reported feeling it including one woman who said she thought someone was trying to break into her house.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)