Minor injuries reported after daytime shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are responding to a report of a shooting in Dorchester, the latest in a spike in shootings in the city.

The incident happened near 354 Adams Street.

According to police, the call came in at just after 11:30 a.m.

At this time, injuries as a result of the shooting are said to be minor and “non-life-threatening.”

There were no additional details available about the suspect or victim, or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

