Minor injuries reported after rollover crash in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - Police are on the scene of a crash in Cambridge that resulted in minor injuries.

According to Cambridge Police, a rollover crash occurred at 1000 Mass. Ave.

A photo shows a silver Toyota on its roof near a white box truck. It’s not clear what caused the crash.

Injuries were described a minor, but there’s no word on how many people were injured.

Mass. Ave westbound is closed while emergency crews respond to the incident.

Cambridge Police investigating roll over crash at 1000 Mass Ave. injuries minor. Mass Ave west bound closed. #CambMA pic.twitter.com/93t7o44RTh — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) December 5, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)