Minors barred from over-the-counter naloxone in draft rules

GARDINER, Maine (AP) — Only certain adults over 18 could buy overdose-reversing medication over the counter under draft rules drawn up by state regulators.

The state pharmacy board on Thursday reviewed draft regulations to allow Maine pharmacists to prescribe and dispense naloxone to individuals at risk of opioid overdose and their loved ones.

The original bill to make naloxone available without a doctor’s prescription passed more than a year ago but languished as regulators raised concern with the law’s wording. The amended bill recently became law without Republican Gov. Paul LePage’s signature.

Pharmacy Board President Joseph Bruno said the lengthy delay is frustrating because the opioid epidemic is worsening.

Several pharmacists said the 18-age restriction would restrict access to young people and families.

The board says it’ll schedule a public hearing for the regulations.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)