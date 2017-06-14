Missing 11-year-old Boston boy found safe, police say

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department says a young boy who was reported missing Wednesday has been found.

Keton Douglas Ramos, 11, was found Thursday. Police did not comment on his condition.

Ramos was reported missing Wednesday around 10:30 a.m and had last been seen in the area of Mt. Vernon Street in Dorchester.

Police thanked the public for their assistance in helping to locate Ramos.

