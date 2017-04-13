Missing Boston University student found at South Shore Hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police say a Boston University student who went missing Wednesday night has been found at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

Police say Tamika Danielle Jeune, 26, never returned to her Beacon Street residence, prompting an investigation.

Investigators searched the Charles River and the surrounding area for Jeune Thursday morning.

The circumstances of how she got to the hospital remain under investigation. She is said to be in good condition.

Jeune, a native of Dorchester, is a student at the university’s school of law.

Police say it does not appear that a criminal investigation will be necessary.

