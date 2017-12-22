Missing Connecticut State Police dog found after lengthy search

DANBURY, Conn. (WHDH/AP) — State Police say a bloodhound who went missing while searching for a man Thursday has been found after a lengthy search.

Police say the dog, named Texas, was part of a search party Wednesday evening that was looking for the man with autism who was missing in the woods near Wooster Mountain.

Another bloodhound, Zeus, located the missing man, who was brought safely out of the woods.

But state police say that during the search a handler lost his footing on the steep terrain and dropped the 15-foot leash connecting the trooper to Texas.

Police say the dog continued tracking up the ledge, but when the trooper reached the top of the hill, Texas was nowhere in sight.

State Police found the dog Friday morning and posted a video to its Twitter page. You can see the video below:

K9 Texas is FOUND!! pic.twitter.com/fHPNGPAdA2 — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 22, 2017

