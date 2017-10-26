BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials in Massachusetts helped reunite a missing dog with his owner Thursday.

Police reports say the dog, Indy, was last seen Oct. 16, running along the Mass. Turnpike in Brighton.

The dog was seen running along Storrow Drive east towards Cambridge Thursday morning, according to Massachusetts Inspectional Services. Officials later found him in the Cambridge area.

During the 10 days Indy was missing, he was spotted on the Mass. Pike, Storrow Drive, Harvard Stadium and Cambridgeport.

#MissingDog UPDATE: Indy has been located and reunited with his owner! Thank you to all those who assisted. https://t.co/Y8UaFV48xV — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) October 26, 2017

