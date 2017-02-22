Missing Exeter, New Hampshire teen found safely

Exeter, New Hampshire (WHDH) — Police have found a teen who disappeared in Exeter, New Hampshire.

Investigators say Allison Robinson is safe.

She was reported missing yesterday afternoon after leaving school.

There is no word yet on where she was found or the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

