Missing Fitchburg nun with dementia found on Bourne Bridge, police say

FITCHBURG, MA (WHDH) - A missing nun with dementia was found safe Friday afternoon after she was reported missing Thursday night from her home in Fitchburg.

Police said Sister Loretta Ciccarelli, 79, disappeared from her Prospect Street home around 9 p.m., driving off in a Toyota SUV.

Loretta was found “alive and well” on the Bourne Bridge at the entrance to Cape Cod, according to police.

Bourne police found her and said that her vehicle had ran out of gas.

Crews are taking Loretta to the hospital for treatment and evaluation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)