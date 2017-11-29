Missing Florida teen may have run away with her soccer coach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WHDH) — Police in north Florida are searching for a 17-year-old girl who may have run away with her soccer coach.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says Caitlyn Frisina ran away from home Saturday night, leaving the house through a window.

Deputies said she may be with 27-year-old Rian Rodriguez, her assistant soccer coach at Fort White High School. The district has since suspended Rodriguez.

A day after disappearing, deputies said Frisina withdrew $200 from an ATM in St. Mary’s, Georgia.

Frisina and Rodriguez may be traveling in a red Mercury Sable with Florida tag Z04CSC.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or contact Detective D. Marszalek at (386) 719-2005.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)