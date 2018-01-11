Missing Hingham man with Alzheimer’s found safe after lengthy search

HINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - HINGHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — Police say they have found a man with Alzheimer’s who went missing Wednesday afternoon, and the Silver Alert has been canceled.

John Kelliher, 82, was reported missing from the Linden Ponds retirement community on Route 53 at around 5:30 p.m.

Brockton Police confirmed to 7News Thursday morning that Kelliher was found safe at Brockton High School. Kelliher has been taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Kelliher does not have a car but police said an employee’s car was reported stolen from the same complex. Police believe the employee left the keys in the push-start car. The car is a black 2013 Lexus RX with Massachusetts license plates 966 3WE. Police said surveillance video shows these two incidents may be connected.

According to an update from Hingham Police early Thursday morning, a motorist saw the missing vehicle stuck in a snowbank in Taunton. That driver stopped to help, then called police. But Kelliher, who was reportedly driving the vehicle, left the scene before police arrived.

The State Police Air Wing and K-9’s were deployed in the area during the ongoing search.

Cancel #SILVERALERT: Mr. Kelliher has been found safe at Brockton (MA) High School. Taken to a hospital for evaluation. Thank you all for sharing on social media and for looking out. #GoodNews pic.twitter.com/1cqIUAAJGi — Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) January 11, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)