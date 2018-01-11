Missing Hingham man with Alzheimer’s found safe in Brockton

HINGHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — Police found a man with Alzheimer’s who went missing from a Hingham retirement community and the Silver Alert has been canceled.

John Kelliher, 82, was reported missing from Linden Ponds on Route 53 at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Brockton Police confirmed to 7News Thursday morning that Kelliher was found safe at Brockton High School. Kelliher was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

“It’s the worst feeling in the world to be missing somebody and know they’re out there. It was cold, it was dark, I hope no one has to go through that,” said Erin McGourty, Kelliher’s daughter.

Kelliher does not have a car, but police said an employee’s car was reported stolen from the same complex.

Kelliher’s wife had left Linden Ponds to visit McGourty and family believes he went looking for her when he happened upon the SUV in the parking lot. Police believe the employee left the key fob in the push-start car.

“He got in and remembered how to drive,” McGourty said.

According to an update from Hingham Police early Thursday morning, a driver saw the missing vehicle stuck in a snowbank in Taunton. That driver stopped to help, then called police. But Kelliher, who was driving the vehicle, left the scene before police arrived. He was then spotted by employees at Brockton High School at 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

“He was happy as could be and happy to see us,” said McGourty after visiting with her father at the hospital.

Kelliher has since been released from the hospital.

Statement from Linden Ponds:

“We are so grateful for the prompt response of the Hingham Police Department and other state authorities in helping locate the individual who is now back home with his family.”

