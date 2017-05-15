ACTON, Maine (AP) — Maine officials say a New Jersey boy who became separated from his family has been found unhurt in the woods in southern Maine.

Wardens say a volunteer rescuer and her dog found 5-year-old Christopher Grecco around 2 a.m. Monday in Acton after being missing for nearly eight hours. Handler Dorothy Smail told WCSH-TV that the boy was on lying on the ground, playing dead because he thought her dog might be a wild animal.

The boy was reunited with his family.

The search was launched Sunday evening after the boy became separated from a group of relatives hiking along a trail near the New Hampshire border. The group said he went missing around 6:30 p.m., and the family called the sheriff’s department two hours later.

