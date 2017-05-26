Missing Norton girl found safe; man in custody

NORTON, MA (WHDH) - Norton Police said they found a missing 6-year-old girl hours after she went missing and a man was taken into custody.

Police said the girl went missing from East Main Street in Norton along the Easton town line late Friday morning. Police began searching the area just after noon. Norton Police Chief Brian Clark said the girl has family in Easton area and those locations were also searched.

Clark said police received two tips from witnesses, who saw a girl matching the missing child’s description talking to a black man in a black vehicle at around 11:45 a.m. Police believe the girl had been walking along Route 123 on her own and the vehicle may have been picked up near 792 Foundry St.

At around 2:45 p.m., Clark said an officer saw the vehicle while searching the area and stopped it. Clark said the missing girl was in the passenger’s seat.

The male driver has been detained and is being questioned. Clark said the man had a criminal history but did not elaborate. Clark said the man does not know the girl and is not related to her. Clark said the man’s intentions are not known and remain under investigation.

Clark said the girl appeared to be OK and has been reunited with her parents. Clark does not see the girl’s parents facing any charges.

