Missing sisters from Plymouth found in Maine

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) — Law enforcement sources said the two missing sisters from Plymouth have been found in Maine.

The girls are Je t’aime Valentine and Dasia Valentine and they are fourth-graders at West Elementary School in Plymouth. Police said the girls were dropped at their bus stop at 4 p.m. on Pilgrim Hill Road and were not met by a parent.

The girls are both safe.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)