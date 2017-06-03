BOSTON (WHDH) - A massive search in Boston this morning has come to a close.

Police were searching for a woman in the Charles River Lagoon this morning after her boyfriend told police he believed she went into the water.

According to police, she has been located at a local hospital and is being treated for substance abuse issues.

No future updates are expected to be released.

