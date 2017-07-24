Mission Hill robbery victim to be honored at Puerto Rican flag raising

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man who died in a robbery in Mission Hill will be honored in Boston on Monday.

During the Puerto Rican flag raising ceremony at City Hall Plaza, there will be a moment of silence for Andres Cruz, the store owner who was killed last week.

The ceremony is kicking off the 2017 Puerto Rican festival.

Police arrested three men in connection with his murder.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)