Mission Hill robbery victim was honored at Puerto Rican festival kick-off

BOSTON (WHDH) - Andres Cruz, who was shot in an alleged attempted robbery at the Mission Hill hardware store last week, was honored in Boston on Monday.

During the Puerto Rican flag raising ceremony at City Hall Plaza, there was a moment of silence for Andres Cruz, the store owner who was killed Tuesday.

Cruz was allegedly shot by three gunmen at the AC Hardware store while defending himself with a knife.

Cruz was set to receive a lifetime achievement award at the Puerto Rican Festival at City Hall .

The city’s head of Health and Human services read a proclamation written by Mayor Marty Walsh that said July 24, 2017 is Andres Cruz day in Boston.

The ceremony in Cruz’s honor kicked off the 2017 Puerto Rican festival.

Police arrested three men in connection with the murder.

