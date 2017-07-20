Missouri zoo takes care to protect animals in heat

St. Louis, Missouri (WHDH) — The zoo in St. Louis is taking extra precautions to protect it’s animals and visitors from the heat.

Kali the polar bear might enjoy the cold, but the zoo says he has a fat and blubber layer that also protects him from high temperatures.

Kali also has his own personal ice machine.

And for visitors, it is all about staying cool.

“Just make sure we have plenty to drink,” said zoo visitor, Jennifer Slayton. “We’re stopping at the mist fans, taking breaks, going inside and just being careful.”

The zoo also keep it’s doors to the inside open, so the animals can decide to stay out or go in and cool off.

