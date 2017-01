CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Institute of Technology is conducting a worldwide survey on driver-less cars.

MIT is asking people from more than 160 countries about how safe they would feel in a self-driving vehicle.

Those surveyed are also asked what kind of ethical decisions the self-driving car should make if it is going to involved in a crash.

