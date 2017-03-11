CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Trips into space, future habitats on Mars and moon tourism flights. Those are just a few of the aspects of “astropreneurship” being discussed this weekend at MIT.

The New Space Age conference is being held Saturday at the Samberg Conference Center.

The discussion focuses on the new space race as private companies continue to create and expand a new commercial market for space travel.

Participants will discuss making space travel affordable to the public, sharing the cost of space access and the relationship between private space companies and governments.

Speakers will include: Jeffrey Hoffman, a former NASA astronaut who is director of MIT’s Man Vehicle Lab, Naveed Hussain, vice president of aeromechanics technology for The Boeing Company and Sean Casey, founder and managing director of the Silicon Valley Space Center.

