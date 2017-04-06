MIT grad arrested on terrorism charges

BOSTON (WHDH) - An MIT grad who’d lived in Boston after graduation has been arrested for terrorism charges.

Officials say Nicolai Mork had hundreds of pounds of chemicals used to make weapons of mass destruction.

Mork was indicted on Wednesday in Las Vegas on terrorism charges.

Officials say they found large amounts of ammonium nitrate, red iron oxide and tannerite, all used to make bombs.

Officials also say Mork’s plan was to blow up several houses and an energy transformer.

Police say the explosives in his home were strong enough to penetrate a military tank.

Mork, received a masters in business administration from MIT and worked for a management consultant firm in Boston.

