CHELSEA (WHDH) - A janitor at MIT has been told by ICE that he has to leave the country.

Francisco Rodriguez of Chelsea has been in the US for more than 10-years.

He is originally from El Salvador. In addition to working at MIT, he has his own business.

Rodriguez says he has checked in with ICE each year and they have granted him stays until this year.

He has two daughters who are citizens and says he does not want to break up his family.

“My family needs my help. I have children who are American citizens and they depend on me,” says Rodriguez.

If ICE does make Francisco leave, he will have to leave the US by July 13.

