MIT scientist helps create ‘Women of NASA’ Lego set

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - An MIT scientist helped create a special Lego playset inspired by women who have made an impact in science and engineering.

Maia Weinstock, the deputy editor for the MIT Times, was one of the 12 finalists for the Lego Ideas Design Contest and recently found out that she won.

“It was thrilled, as they were speaking I started tearing up a little bit,” said Weinstock. “It’s been a long process, I started thinking about the set over a year ago and putting it all together.”

The set includes Sally Ride, the first American woman in space, and Dr. Mae Jemison, the first African-American woman in space. Jemison herself tweeted about the news, saying, “Excited to be part of such a great group of women. And even more jazzed about women in STEM,” which stands for “science, technology, engineering and math.”

One of the Lego figures has an MIT connection. Margaret Hamilton, a computer scientist who worked at MIT, helped create the code that helped astronauts land on the moon. She was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom last year by President Barack Obama.

The set also includes Katherine Johnson, recently featured in the Oscar-nominated movie “Hidden Figures.” Johnson worked as a mathematician at NASA and was also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Obama. Finally, there’s Nancy Grace Roman, who helped create the Hubble telescope.

Weinstock said she has received lots of positive feedback about the playset. She hopes the Legos can inspire people to learn more about the women of NASA.

