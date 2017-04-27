MIT students drop piano off school building’s roof

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - Students at MIT took a study break Thursday for a unique tradition — dropping an old piano off the roof of a campus building.

The 40-year-old tradition is done to commemorate the spring term’s deadline to drop classes. Organizers said it takes a lot of man power to get the instrument onto the roof and the drop is then done safely.

People who attended the piano drop were allowed to take a piece of the broken piano home as a souvenir.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)