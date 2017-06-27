Mitchell Chester, state’s education commissioner, dies

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Mitchell Chester has died.

Jacqueline Reis, a spokeswoman for the state education department, confirmed via email Tuesday that Chester died Monday night but gave no details. She said the department would be issuing a statement later in the day.

Chester wrote in his June 16 weekly update on the department’s website that he had temporarily cut back his schedule this spring to undergo medical treatment. He did not specify the nature of his condition.

According to his official biography, Chester has served as commissioner since May 2008.

He began his career as an elementary school teacher in Connecticut, and later served in the Department of Education in that state. He also served in administrative positions in Philadelphia and for the state of Ohio.

