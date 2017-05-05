Mobile devices could delay infants speaking abilities

A new study shows that babies could have speech problems if they play on mobile devices.

The study looked at kids between six months and 2-years-old.

Researchers found that babies who used mobile devices for at least 30 minutes a day saw an increased risk of delay in using words and sounds.

The study says the results could be affected by what the children are watching.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)