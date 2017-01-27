Mom: 12-year-old finds old grenade near family’s front porch

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A West Hartford mother says her 12-year-old son found a hand grenade near the family’s front porch.

Jeanne MacPherson tells the Hartford Courant her son found the old explosive, which is no longer considered live, when he came home from school on Thursday. It had been in the mulch next to the home’s driveway.

The boy rushed down his driveway and alerted his mother of his discovery.

A bomb squad recovered the dark green, pineapple hand grenade.

Warrenton Avenue was closed for a short time between Prospect Avenue and South Highland Street at around 3:30 p.m. as police investigated.

Police say the grenade will be destroyed as a precaution.

The family tells WVIT-TV they don’t know where the ordnance came from or how long it was sitting there.

