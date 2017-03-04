Mom, 4 children ‘unaccounted’ for after fire rips through home in Warwick

WARWICK, MA (WHDH) - Five people are “unaccounted” for after a large blaze tore through a home in Warwick early Saturday morning, the State Fire Marshall’s Office said.

Fire crews responded around 12:45 a.m. to a three-alarm fire at a single-family home at 405 Richmond Road.

Sources tell 7’s Steve Cooper that a mother and her four children are unaccounted for. The fire marshal said in a statement that two family members escaped the home.

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze.

No additional details were made available.

