Mom charged for reckless driving after car goes airborne in England

CAMBRIDGESHIRE, England (WHDH) — A mother is now facing charges after police said her car went airborne while she was behind the wheel in England.

Police said the woman was driving under the influence with her 19-month-old son in the car when she sped through a roundabout. Video appeared to show the car fly 15 feet through the air before it landed on its roof and hit a guard rail.

The woman is now facing reckless driving charges.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)