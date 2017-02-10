Mom charged in death of ‘Baby Doe’ due back in court

BOSTON (WHDH) - The woman accused of helping dispose of her 2-year-old daughter’s body, whose remains were found in a plastic bag along a Deer Island beach, is due back in court Friday.

Rachelle Bond is charged as an accessory after the fact in the June 2015 killing of her daughter, Bella Bond.

Bond’s former boyfriend, Michael McCarthy, is charged with murder.

Bond’s attorney said she didn’t willingly participate in the disposal of her daughter’s body.

Bond’s is slated to go to trial on Feb. 27.

