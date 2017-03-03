Mom charged with distracted driving after crash with child in car

BOW, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire police say a woman was using a mobile device before crashing into a tree with her 5-year-old in the car.

Police say 27-year-old Paige Corriveau, of Nashua, New Hampshire, drove about 100 feet off I-93 before crashing into a tree Wednesday in the town of Bow. WGME-TV reports that Corriveau and the child taken to a hospital but did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

Corriveau was charged under a 2015 law that makes it illegal to use a cellphone while driving.

Police say they were on the lookout for Corriveau’s car before the crash because they’d received a witness report the vehicle was being driven erratically. It’s unclear if Corriveau has a lawyer. Police are continuing to investigate.

