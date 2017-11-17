BROCKTON, MA (WHDH) — A mother and daughter are under arrest and three court officers have been placed on leave after investigators said they uncovered an apparent drug distribution ring at Brockton Superior Courthouse.

Christine Lozanne, 54, of Norwood, and Tineisha Lozanne, 26, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of distributing heroin to inmates at the courthouse.

District Attorney Timothy Cruz said Massachusetts State Police arrested the Lozannes Wednesday afternoon in connection with an ongoing investigation. Officials said the women had been supplying heroin to Plymouth County jail inmates, who then smuggled the drugs back into prison.

Investigators analyzed letters, phone calls and other evidence and learned that the drugs were being dropped off in a courthouse elevator that did not have a surveillance camera. A covert camera was installed and several alleged drug transactions were caught on video.

“He instructed the female to stash the drugs in the railing on the elevator. The female was also instructed to knock on the door for the lockup and the inmate would be alerted that the narcotics are stashed and ready for the inmate to secure,” said police in regards to how one of the alleged transactions happened.

The Lozannes are charged with distribution of heroin, conspiracy to violate the controlled substances act, delivery of an article to an inmate and attempt to commit a crime and delivery of an article or drugs to a prisoner in a jail.

The court officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation. They have not been charged and their names were not immediately available.

Security practices at the courthouse will be reviewed as part as part of a larger investigation.

The Lozannes were released on personal recognizance and are due back in court in January.

Officials said additional arrests are possible.

