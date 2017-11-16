Mom, daughter accused of distributing heroin at courthouse; 3 officers placed on leave

BROCKTON (WHDH) - BROCKTON (WHDH) – Three court officers have been placed on leave after a investigators say the uncovered an alleged drug distribution ring at Brockton Superior Courthouse.

Christine Lozanne, 54, of Norwood, and Tineisha Lozanne, 26, of Dorchester, pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of distributing heroin to inmates.

District Attorney Timothy Cruz said the Lozannes were arrested Wednesday afternoon by Massachusetts State Police in connection with an ongoing investigation. Investigators say the women had been supplying heroin to Plymouth County jail inmates, who then smuggled the drugs into prison.

Officials looked at letters, phone calls and other evidence and learned that there was an area in the courthouse that did not have a surveillance camera. A camera was installed and several alleged drug transactions were caught on video.

The Lozannes are charged with distribution of heroin, conspiracy to violate the controlled substances act, delivery of an article to an inmate and attempt to commit a crime and delivery of an article or drugs to a prisoner in a jail.

Three court officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation. They have not been charged.

The Lozannes were released on personal recognizance. They are due back in court in January.

