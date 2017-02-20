Mom sends son care package of trash he forgot to take out

NEW WILMINGTON, Penn. (WHDH) — A college student got a surprise when he opened a care package from his mother, who sent him garbage.

Connor Cox said he asked his mother for a care package of food but got something else he did not expect. Cox’s mother filled the package with the trash he forgot to take out while he was home.

Cox’s mother said she found the trash in his bedroom and let it sit for two weeks as she decided what to do. When Cox texted his mother asking for a care package, she decided to send him the trash as well.

Cox said he learned his lesson after getting the gift from his mother.

