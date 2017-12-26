Mother stunned by Navy daughter’s Christmas homecoming

(WHDH) — A video of a California mother’s reaction to her Christmas surprise has gone viral after it was shared on Twitter.

Twitter user @cheeyannahh — who is in the Navy — tweeted a video on Christmas Eve of her homecoming, with the caption, “surprised my mom for Christmas, she looked in the mirror and saw her present.”

The clip shows a gift-wrapped mirror being opened by her mother, while she sneaks up in her full uniform from behind. When her mother spots the reflection of her daughter in the mirror, she screams with joy and jumps up to embrace her.

As of Tuesday, the video had been viewed nearly nine million times.

Suprised my mom for Christmas, she looked in the mirror and saw her present ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/goY4Cf4vjp — chєy$ (@cheeyannahh) December 25, 2017

