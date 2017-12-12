Mom Tweets photo of son using sign language to say ‘help’ while sitting on Santa’s lap

(WHDH) — A mom in Utah Tweeted a photo of her son using sign language to say “help” while sitting on Santa’s lap at a mall.

“It was a combination of heartbreak and extreme hilarity,” said the boy’s mom, Kerry Spencer.

Spencer said she taught her kids to sign before they could speak.

“Babies can sign to you what they need before they’re able to say it out loud in words, so we taught him some basic baby signs. He could tell us if he was hungry or thirsty,” she said.

The picture has now been re-tweeted more than 7,000 times.

We taught our baby sign language. This is the sign for "help." You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/i6NkxBf4KP — Kerry Spencer (@Swilua) December 5, 2017

