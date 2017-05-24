Mom’s video of child struggling to stand after tick paralysis goes viral

A mother recently shared a video of her daughter struggling to stand up after she was left temporarily paralyzed by a tick bite.

Amanda Lewis, of Oregon, said her daughter has since recovered, but shared the heartbreaking video as a public service announcement for other parents.

Lewis said her daughter started having difficulty standing up one night and the next day she could barely walk. A doctor said the tick paralysis had weakened her limbs.

The video went viral. It has been viewed more than 7 million times. Watch it below:

Tick paralysis is the only tick-borne disease that is not caused by an infectious organism, according to the American Lyme Disease Foundation. The illness is caused by a neurotoxin produced in the tick’s salivary gland. After prolonged attachment, the engorged tick transmits the toxin to its host.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)