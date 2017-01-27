Money found raining from the sky in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WHDH) — Police officers in Indianapolis, Indiana found hundreds of dollars in cash on top of a building after a man reported finding cash floating down from the sky.

The man said someone behind him picked up a $10 bill and asked if it was his. When he said it was not, they noticed more money raining down from the building’s roof.

Police said they do not know where the money came from or who left it on to pof the building. The money was collected as evidence.

