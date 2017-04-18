Monument dedicated to fallen MIT police officer Sean Collier

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - Many took time Tuesday to remember fallen MIT police officer Sean Collier on the fourth anniversary of his tragic death.

Community members visited a monument on the MIT campus, which was dedicated in remembrance of Collier.

MIT police tweeted: “Today, we honor and remember Officer Sean A. Collier. #179. Gone, but never forgotten.”

Collier was shot and killed inside his patrol car, three days after explosions carried out by Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev rocked Boston’s Boylston Street.

Officials said the Tsarnaev brothers were trying to steal Collier’s gun as they fled police.

Collier was just 27-years-old when he was killed.

